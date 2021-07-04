Child dies in York County fire

Two children suffered burns and were taken to a specialty burn center where one of them later succumbed to their injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One child is dead after a fire ripped through their home in West York on Saturday night.

Yesterday, around 11 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Poplar Terrace for a house fire. At the scene, firefighters found a duplex-style house on fire.

One child and two pets were rescued from the home.

Two children suffered burns and were taken to a specialty burn center where one of them succumbed to their injuries, officials say.

The state police fire marshall found the fire to have been accidentally started by the way fireworks were discarded.