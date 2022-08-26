Sports complex planned for North York borough

Inch & Co. Construction purchased the site for $2.6 million, with plans to bring a sports complex to North York.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership.

Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar to Spooky Nook in Lancaster County.

“It looks like they sold purchased the property for $2.6 million," North York Borough Council President Seth Hightman said. "They’re looking to invest several more million into building the athletic field.”

Hightman believes the project would be beneficial to the community.

“It would be a huge tax boom to the community, there's no doubt about that," Hightman said. "It’s languished over the years. For over 20 years nothing has really gone on there.”

However, the site is not abandoned and is still in use today. The York Area Flag Football League plays its games here.

North York Resident Korry Yohe plays in the league, which currently maintains the field.

“I support it. The York area doesn't really have anything other than indoor," Yohe said. "With the new stuff that’s going on 83, I think it will bring a lot more attention to York."

One of the biggest concerns the borough council has heard is increased traffic, especially with the I-83 widening project in the works.

"It is mostly a quiet neighborhood, a quiet area of the borough," Hightman said. The borough is a lot quieter than the city that’s for sure.”

Zoning changes are also a big concern.

"The residents have a lot of trepidation about that in case the plan doesn’t go forward as presented and becomes something else," Hightman said.

As it currently stands, the property is listed as a 'mixed-use' site, which permits Inch & Co. to develop the proposed complex. No formal requests have been made to change the site's designation to 'light industrial,' which would give the company more freedom with how they use the land.

“I hope the idea of it is well worth it," Yohe said.