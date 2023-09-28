Car crashes into York County restaurant, limited service continues

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, the driver, a woman in her 80s, was trying to get lunch when she accidentally drove into the restaurant.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a York County restaurant after a car crashed into it.

The crash at Bones-N-Shells restaurant was caught on security cameras and happened just before 11:30 Thursday morning.

Despite the damage, Bones-N-Shells, located at 2575 S. Queen Street, was open for drinks following the crash and planned to be fully reopened by 4 p.m.

