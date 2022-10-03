Authorities investigating wave of car break-ins in York County

Police are investigating several car break-ins in Dallastown, Red Lion and York's Springdale neighborhood.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — At 3:30 in the morning on March 8, three people broke into a car in the Springdale neighborhood of York—and that wasn't the first reported incident.

"It is a little concerning," said Yensen Ngron, a York resident.

Police are investigating several recent car break-ins in various parts of York County.

"We've had a lot of trouble recently in Dallastown borough," said Lt. Ken Schollenberger with the York County Regional Police Department.

The York County Regional Police Department has received about 20 reports for car break-ins.

Schollenberger says, at this point, he’s not sure if the same group of people are responsible for committing these crimes across the county.

"It could be juveniles that are just having a night out, [or] it could be people looking for items to sell for drugs," he said.

No matter the reason, the wave of car break-ins is concerning to plenty of residents who think their neighborhoods are secure.

"This neighborhood is a safe neighborhood, I would say" Ngron said. "If that's happening around here it's a little concerning."

"I've been here 25 years, [and] I never had any trouble myself, and I haven't heard anything recently," said Robert Maxwell, another York County resident.

Meanwhile, the Spring Garden Township Police Department is also reporting a significant amount of car break-ins in their area.