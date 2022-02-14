Campbell Snacks will host two-day job fair in Hanover this week

The company is looking to fill 200 positions in multiple areas, with starting wages ranging from $18 to $32 per hour, plus additional benefits.

HANOVER, Pa. — Campbell Snacks announced it is hosting a two-day job fair in Hanover this week as it seeks applicants to fill roughly 200 positions in multiple areas of the company.

The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 York Street. Interviews will be done on the spot.

Formed in 2018 when Campbell Soup Company acquired Snyder's-Lance Inc., Campbell Snacks employs nearly 1,000 people in the Hanover community.

The company said it is offering starting wages ranging from $18 to $32 per hour.

Details of the jobs the company is offering include:

200 Job Opportunities to meet growing demand

Pay between $18.60 -$32.95per hour

Benefits Starting Day One

Opportunities to advance within the plant and across the Campbell Snacks network (operating across the US)

Campbell Snacks is looking to hire packaging machine operators, packers, packaging material handlers, quality assurance technicians, machine operators, warehouse roles and other opportunities.

Campbell Snacks is a business with brands people love, including Kettle Brand potato chips, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, iconic Goldfish crackers, Late July tortilla chips, Cape Cod potato chips, Milano cookies, Pepperidge Farm cookies and bread, Lance cracker sandwiches and more.