York County

York County bus crash leaves 1 dead, injures multiple

One person is dead after a crash with a Rabbittransit bus in York. Four others on the bus are injured.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and several others are injured after a crash involving a bus in York County, authorities said Friday.

Authorities say the crash happened on West College Avenue near the intersection with Alpha Drive just after 10 a.m.

According to Ted Czech, York County's public information officer, the crash involved a Rabbittransit bus and a private car.

Czech said one person in the car is dead. Four others on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The area is closed down and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

