The Budweiser Clydesdale horses visit York County

Known for their enormous size, and being the stars of Budweiser's commercials, the Clydesdale horses have toured the U.S. for more than 90 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A famous horse visited York this past week.

PeoplesBank Park hosted Majestic, one of the Budweiser Clydesdale horses.

Known for their enormous size, and being the stars of Budweiser's commercials, the Clydesdale horses typically travel in "hitches" or teams and have toured the United States for more than 90 years.

The famous horses were in York County frome June 21 to June 26, and organizers say it's an annual event a lot of people look forward to.

"This is an opportunity for the fans to come out and see them up close and personally," handler Grant Johnson said. "The moments, the interactions that we have that people love, seeing these guys, how big they are, and how powerful they are up close is just something very memorable for individuals."