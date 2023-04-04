York County man will serve up to 133 years in prison for sexual assault of 5 juveniles

Brody Barrett Kline was sentenced this week to a prison term of 66 to 133 years and ordered to register as a sexually violent predator, prosecutors announced.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man will serve a maximum prison sentence of more than 133 years following his conviction for sexually assaulting several juveniles.

Brody Barrett Kline, 43, of Dover, was convicted last November of 25 offenses relating to the sexual assaults of five children, the York County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. He was sentenced by York County Judge Harry M. Ness to a prison term of 66 to 133 years at a hearing this week.

A jury found Kline guilty on 25 sexual-related counts, including Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse - Less than 13, two counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Incest of a Minor and numerous other felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Ness also determined that Kline should be registered as a sexually violent predator, prosecutors said.

Kline was charged in October 2020, after one of his victims came forward.