Bridge work on I-83 North over Route 581 near Shrewsbury, York County set for Monday

PennDOT says traffic in the area of Exit 4 on I-83 North will be reduced to one lane overnight, beginning Monday at 9 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced that a portion of Interstate 83 North will be reduced to a single lane next week while workers set new beams on the bridge over Route 581, just east of Shrewsbury Borough.

Single-lane conditions will begin around Exit 4 from 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT said. Travelers on I-83 North and Route 581 under the bridge will be affected.

The contractor will be conducting multiple rolling roadblocks on northbound I-83 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. for crews to lift five 68-foot long reinforced concrete bridge beams from a flat-bed truck and set each of them onto the new bridge, PennDOT said.

Flaggers will assist in stopping traffic on Route 851 for approximately 15 minutes for each beam setting, according to PennDOT.

Crews are tentatively scheduled to set five additional beams for the southbound I-83 bridge over Route 851 on the night of Thursday, Feb. 20, weather permitting, PennDOT said.

This work is part of a $29.9 million project to replace the north- and south-bound bridges over Route 581, which will allow enough clearance for Route 581 to be widened to four lanes, according to PennDOT, which expects the project to be completed in the summer of 2021.