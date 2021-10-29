Virginia truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in Feb. crash that killed 88-year-old man in Hanover

Brian Mawyer, 28, allegedly failed to stop at a red light when his tractor trailer struck a SUV driven by Eugene Fuhrman on Feb. 23. Furhman died later that day.

HANOVER, Pa. — A Virginia man has been charged with vehicular homicide and related offenses stemming from a deadly crash in York County that killed an 88-year-old man earlier this year, court records show.

Brian Mawyer, 28, of Orange, VA, was driving a tractor trailer truck that did not stop at a red light and struck a SUV at the intersection of East Middle and York streets in Hanover at about 10:28 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to Hanover Borough Police.

The driver of the other vehicle, 88-year-old Eugene Fuhrman, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead of injuries sustained in the crash at 1:23 p.m., according to police.

In addition to the felony vehicular homicide charge, Mawyer is charged with 14 summary traffic offenses, including failure to stop at a red signal and careless driving -- unintentional death, according to court records.

He turned himself in to authorities on Thursday and was freed after posting $75,000 bail.