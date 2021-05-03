Body found in Susquehanna River near York Haven Hydro Station, police say

The body, which has not yet been identified, was discovered by officials at the plant at about 9:43 a.m. Monday, police say.

YORK HAVEN, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River Monday morning.

Officers were notified by officials at the York Haven Hydro Station Plant that a body had been found at about 9:43 a.m., police say.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene and took possession of the body, which has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding any missing person is asked to contact SRPD or the Lancaster County Coroner's office with information.