Bobcat Creamery says it's staying open after all

The Manchester, York County eatery was one of several businesses that said it was closing in a FOX43 report last week, but it said Tuesday it will open up on Friday

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A York County ice cream place that appeared to be ready to close its doors last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses announced this week that it's staying open after all.

Bobcat Creamery was one of several businesses that said they were closing in a FOX43 report last week.

But the Manchester eatery announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it would be open for business Friday night.

Bobcat Creamery is located at 117 S. Main St. in Manchester.