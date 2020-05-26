x
Bobcat Creamery says it's staying open after all

The Manchester, York County eatery was one of several businesses that said it was closing in a FOX43 report last week, but it said Tuesday it will open up on Friday
Credit: Bobcat Creamery
Bobcat Creamery in Manchester, York County said it will open for business Friday after earlier announcing it would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A York County ice cream place that appeared to be ready to close its doors last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses announced this week that it's staying open after all.

Bobcat Creamery was one of several businesses that said they were closing in a FOX43 report last week

But the Manchester eatery announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it would be open for business Friday night.

Bobcat Creamery is located at 117 S. Main St. in Manchester.

The eatery said on Facebook its new hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.