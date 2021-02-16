Belated Groundhog Day at York College as volunteers help rescue wayward critter stuck in tree

The groundhog was stuck in the tree for three days without food or water before some kind-hearted students contacted rescuers to get it down.

YORK, Pa. — After a harrowing two-day treetop ordeal on the York College campus over the weekend, a wayward groundhog is recovering at a Lancaster County wildlife rescue.

In a post on its Facebook page Monday, the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said the groundhog resting up, eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, and will soon be fully recovered.

But the groundhog had a rough weekend, Raven Ridge said. It was stuck in a tree on the York College campus from Friday through Sunday, without food or water.

"It was very upsetting to most of the students at the college, and no one knew who to call for help," Raven Ridge said in its post.

One of the concerned students contacted Wildlife in Need, who dispatched a pair of capture and transport volunteers to remove the groundhog. With help from campus security, the rescuers climbed up a ladder and were able to get the critter safely down to earth.

The groundhog was taken to Raven Ridge for treatment for dehydration and a small cut on its back foot, the wildlife center said.