York County jury convicts Manchester man of child rape

Basil Duncan, 41, of Manchester, was convicted of nine charges relating to the rape of a juvenile victim, District Attorney Dave Sunday announced.

Basil Lamarr Duncan, 41, of Manchester, was convicted Wednesday after a three-day trial, the DA's Office said.

He was found guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault of a victim 11 years older, criminal attempt to statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.

Judge Prendergast remanded Duncan to York County Prison to await sentencing at a hearing scheduled for March 23, 2023.