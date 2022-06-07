York man accused of beating victim with bicycle in incident last month

The 28-year-old is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the May 11 incident, which police say left the victim in critical condition.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other offenses relating to an alleged attack on a bicyclist last month in the city.

Jordan Julius Davis, 28, is accused of beating the victim with his own bicycle during an alleged attack that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on May 11, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York Police.

Police say Davis had just been released from Central Booking for an unrelated arrest less than an hour before his alleged attack on the victim.

Officers who responded to the alleged attack, which occurred on the 300 block of East Market Street, discovered a clear plastic evidence bag with Davis' name on it and a blue scrub shirt used at the Central Booking facility, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage taken from cameras in the area of the attack showed Davis carrying the bag and wearing the blue scrub shirt just minutes before the attack, the complaint states.

Police say they used footage from several cameras to trace the route Davis took following his release from Central Booking on North George Street to the area of the attack on East Market.

Other surveillance footage showed the attack itself, police say. Davis is seen knocking the cyclist to the ground as he rides past, then attacking the victim with the bicycle.

The attack lasted about a minute and 55 seconds before a witness approached in a vehicle, at which point Davis left the scene, police say.

The account of the incident from the witness collaborated what police saw on surveillance footage, according to the complaint.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack and was transported to York Hospital for treatment, police say.

Davis was arraigned on the charges, and bail was denied. He was remanded to York County Prison, where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 20.