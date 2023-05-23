x
York County

Police seek help identifying woman accused of setting fires at former York Memorial Hospital sit

The suspect was seen bent over one of a series of small fires set at the site of the former hospital in Spring Garden Township Monday evening, police said.
Credit: Spring Garden Township Police

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify the suspect accused of setting a fire at the site of the former Memorial Hospital in Spring Garden Township.

The fire was set at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the former hospital site, located on the 300 block of S. Belmont St., according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The pictured woman was seen by witnesses bent over near one of several small fires that had been set at the scene, police said. She was last seen riding away on a bicycle, heading north on South Belmont Street.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police at (717) 843-0851, email Detective Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org or submit a tip online.

