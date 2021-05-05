Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized during investigation of shots-fired incidents in York, police say

Along with a suspect, Stephen Jiles Jr., police say they seized heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, a loaded AK-47, and 3 handguns from a home on S. Pine St.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of weapons and drugs during the search of a property on the 900 block of S. Pine Street Tuesday night.

The incident was part of the investigation of a string of recent shots-fired incidents around the city, including three more on Tuesday night prior to the search, police say.

According to police, officers were investigating three shots-fired reports that occurred on the 300 block of Irvin Road, South Pine Street, and East Jackson Street. Investigators developed evidence that led them to a home on the 900 block of South Pine Street, where the suspect had just entered, police say.

A hostile crowd gathered around the scene, and officers from Spring Garden Township and York Area Regional police departments were called to assist in crowd control while investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, police say.

Once they entered the residence, police say, officers recovered:

A quantity of Heroin

A quantity of Crack Cocaine

Approximately a pound of marijuana

A loaded AK-47 rifle

Three .40-caliber Glock pistols (one of which was reported stolen)