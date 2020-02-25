Arrest made in November 2019 robbery of Motel 6 in York

Joshua Brown and Lakrissta Vines, both of Harrisburg, are charged in the Nov. 17 robbery and are suspected in at least one other similar incident, police say

YORK, Pa. — A Harrisburg duo has been charged in the robbery of a cash register at a Motel 6 on the 100 block of Arsenal Road last November, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Joshua Lee Brown, 24, of the 1900 block of Regina Street, and Lakrissta Antoine Vines, 21, of the 1900 block of Chestnut Street, were arrested for similar robberies in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, court records show.

They were charged on Feb. 17 in connection to the November 2019 robbery on Arsenal Road, according to a criminal complaint filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Brown is charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. Vines is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according the complaints.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:33 a.m. A clerk at the motel reported that a woman, later identified as Vines, entered the lobby and approached the front desk, where she asked the clerk to provide change for a dollar.

The clerk was in the middle of making change when Brown entered the lobby and immediately jumped over the counter, striking the clerk in the head and knocking her to the floor.

Both suspects then removed cash from the register and fled, police say.

On Jan. 28, police say, an officer from the Lower Allen Township Police Department in Cumberland County met with Northern York Regional Police to report he was investigating similar incidents in his jurisdiction, and said he interviewed Brown and Vines. The duo admitted to committing the robbery of the Motel 6, the complaint states.

Lower Allen Township Police provided a recording of the interview with both suspects, in which they confessed to their roles in the Motel 6 robbery. Brown allegedly admitted that they did not plan to rob the motel that night, but saw it as an opportunity to "get cash."