York Police announce additional arrests in connection to deadly July 2022 shooting

Antonio Jones and Rashad Colon have been identified as two of the four suspects accused of shooting and killing Shaheim Carr on West Philadelphia Street last year.

YORK, Pa.

York City Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two additional suspects in a deadly shooting that occurred in the city last year.

Rashad Colon and Antonio Jones are both suspects in the July 6, 2022, shooting death of Shaheim Carr on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. They were identified as suspects in the case after a lengthy investigation.

Jones, 22, is also charged with homicide in connection to a May 2018 shooting that killed Philip Banks on the first block of North Franklin Street, according to police. He was arrested in connection to that case last month.

Colon is also in custody at York County Prison after being charged on Tuesday, according to police.

A third suspect, Jaquez Brown, was charged and arrested days after the shooting last July, according to police.

Investigators determined Colon, Jones and Brown were three of the four occupants of a 2015 Ford Fusion that fired at Carr as he exited a home at the scene of the shooting.

The entire incident was captured by multiple surveillance cameras, according to police. Brown, Colon, Jones and the vehicle's fourth occupant, whose identity has not yet been released by police, are all seen firing multiple shots at Carr, who was carrying a black backpack as he walked toward his car, which was parked along the street.

After Carr was struck, he fell to the ground, got up, and tried to run back toward a nearby breezeway. The suspects continued walking toward him on foot and firing, following Carr into the breezeway and out of camera view, police said.

Moments later, three of the suspects are seen leaving the breezeway on foot and returning to their vehicle, while the fourth stops to pick up Carr's cell phone, which he dropped after being struck by gunfire, according to police.