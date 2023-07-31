Amazing Spider-Man comic sold at York County auction tops $520 thousand

Hake's Auctions ended its July sale with a reported $3.4 million in total sales, with one of the more notable items being a graded copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hake's Auctions in York County announced that its July sale ended with a total of roughly $3.4 million in total sales, with the notable top auction spot going to a graded copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1.

The comic, which was given a grade of CGC 9.6, started a bidding war among collectors, pushing the final bid to surpass the $350,000 to $500,000 estimate and sell for $520,380.

The sale also beat the previous auction record by nearly $185,000!

Amazing Spider-Man #1 retells the origin story of Peter Parker and is the popular superhero's first self-titled book.

This specific copy was held in a private collection for the last 25 years, and was only recently graded by CGC Comics; it is one of five copies holding a grade value of 9.6, with only two copies graded higher at CGC 9.8, according to the CGC Census.