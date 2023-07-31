Amazing Spider-Man comic sold at York County auction tops $520 thousand

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hake's Auctions in York County announced that its July sale ended with a total of roughly $3.4 million in total sales, with the notable top auction spot going to a graded copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1.
The comic, which was given a grade of CGC 9.6, started a bidding war among collectors, pushing the final bid to surpass the $350,000 to $500,000 estimate and sell for $520,380.
The sale also beat the previous auction record by nearly $185,000!
Amazing Spider-Man #1 retells the origin story of Peter Parker and is the popular superhero's first self-titled book.
This specific copy was held in a private collection for the last 25 years, and was only recently graded by CGC Comics; it is one of five copies holding a grade value of 9.6, with only two copies graded higher at CGC 9.8, according to the CGC Census.
"The result does not surprise me. You're talking about one of the key issues in all of comics, regardless of era. Add to it all the near impossible-to-get grade of 9.6, and that is what spurred the aggressive bidding," stated Hake's Auctions President Alex Winter. "In the end, the winning bidder now has one of the top copies in the world of one of the most important books in the Marvel Universe."