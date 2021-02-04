Police: 15-year-old charged with homicide in shooting death of Tyree Smart, 16, in York

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have charged a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of Tyree Smart last Saturday in York.
Alexis Cado-Suero, of York, is wanted on charges of criminal homicide, police say.
He is accused of shooting and killing Smart, who was walking along the 300 block of West Newton Avenue at about 3 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by gunfire.
Arriving officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Smart succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
An investigation determined Cado-Suero was a suspect in the incident, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Investigators are still attempting to locate him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at (717) 849-2204, or by email at abaez@yorkcity.org.