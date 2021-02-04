Police: 15-year-old charged with homicide in shooting death of Tyree Smart, 16, in York

Alexis Cado-Suero, of York, is charged in relation to Smart's shooting death last Saturday on the 300 block of West Newton Avenue, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have charged a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of Tyree Smart last Saturday in York.

Alexis Cado-Suero, of York, is wanted on charges of criminal homicide, police say.

He is accused of shooting and killing Smart, who was walking along the 300 block of West Newton Avenue at about 3 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by gunfire.

Arriving officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Smart succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

An investigation determined Cado-Suero was a suspect in the incident, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. Investigators are still attempting to locate him.