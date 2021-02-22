Police: York man charged with shooting at another vehicle following minor fender bender in Jackson Township

Alberto Gonzalez Ramos, 50, allegedly shot at a pickup truck's tires after the other vehicle struck his car as it turned onto Hanover Road from Route 30 Saturday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 50-year-old York man is facing several charges after police say he fired several shots at a pickup truck that was involved in a fender bender with his vehicle Saturday night in Jackson Township, according to Northern York Regional Police.

Alberto Gonzalez Ramos, of the first block of East Maple Street, is charged with aggravated assault (attempt to cause serious bodily injury), aggravated assault (attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon), propelling missile into an occupied vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault (attempt by menace), and disorderly conduct, according to police.

The alleged incident occurred around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hanover Road and S. Biesecker Road, police say.

Police were alerted by emergency dispatch, which received a shots-fired call. Dispatch reported a gray Scion sedan and a blue Chevrolet pickup truck were involved in a minor crash as they turned onto Hanover Road from Route 30, and were swerving and weaving through traffic, forcing other vehicles off the road. Dispatch provided a physical description of the operator of the Scion, who allegedly was seen firing a handgun at the pickup truck prior to the vehicle chase.

An officer responding to the area observed a gray Scion sedan parked at a Rutter's store on Main Street in the borough of Spring Grove, near the area of the alleged shots-fired incident, police say. The driver of the vehicle matched the physical description of the shooter provided by dispatch.

The officer parked his vehicle and took the driver into custody, according to police. The driver had a 9mm handgun in his front pocket and told police he had a concealed carry permit for the weapon, which police verified.

The driver, later identified as Gonzalez Ramos, told police his vehicle was struck by the pickup truck, which did not remain at the scene. Gonzalez Ramos said he chased the pickup in his vehicle and attempted to get it to stop, but the driver of the pickup refused.

At that point, Gonzalez Ramos said, he exited his vehicle at the intersection of Hanover and S. Biesecker roads and fired his handgun at the pickup truck, hoping to flatten the vehicle's tires.

Other responding officers located the scene of the alleged shooting and found several spent shell casings, police say. Other officers located the victim's pickup truck, which had a flat tire and a bullet hole in the rear bumper, according to police.

Another passing vehicle at the intersection was struck by a ricocheted round and damaged, according to police.