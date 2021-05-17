York County man dies in crash along Route 30 West in Lancaster County

Albert Meier Acosta, 31, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 9:26 p.m. Sunday, police say. The road was closed until about 2:45 a.m. Monday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 31-year-old York County man died of injuries sustained in a crash Sunday night on Route 30 West in Lancaster County, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Albert Meier Acosta, of Windsor, was traveling west on the roadway near Rohrerstown Road at about 9:26 p.m. when his Mini Cooper struck a disabled Chrysler 300, which was parked along the shoulder of the highway, according to police.

The impact caused the Chrysler to catch fire, police say.

Acosta was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, according to police.

The westbound lanes of Route 30 were closed during the initial investigation and the highway reopened Monday at approximately 2:45 a.m.