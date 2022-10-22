Plane crashes in York County

According to York County 911 Dispatch, no one was taken to the hospital.

YORK, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an airplane crash at York Airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, responders were dispatched to the scene of the plane crash just after 12:50 p.m., on Oct. 22.

York County 911 Dispatch says that no one was transported from the scene and the pilot was the only person onboard.

"The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 185 made a hard landing at York Airport in Thomasville around 12:20 p.m. local time today after experiencing engine issues," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. "Only the pilot was on board. The FAA will investigate."

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the crash but has nothing additional to report at this time.

Police and fire crews are on the scene assisting.

Airplane crash short of the runway at Thomasville Airport. Minor injuries to pilot. Posted by Northern York County Regional Police Department on Saturday, October 22, 2022