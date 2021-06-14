Adam Ogle to take over as warden of York County Prison

Ogle has worked at the prison since 2000, rising through the ranks and most recently holding the title of acting warden.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Prison Board announced recently that Adam Ogle has been selected as the new warden of York County Prison.

Ogle has worked at the prison since 2000, rising through the ranks and most recently holding the title of acting warden after Clair Doll was appointed executive director of York County Human Services, the board said. He previously served as deputy warden of security service and in various other capacities throughout his career.

In his new role, Ogle said he will work with community partners and other local agencies to make York County safer.

“He has done a great job facing challenges such as COVID-19, overtime and staffing issues and ongoing contract negotiations,” said York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who has worked with Ogle for 14 years in his role as Prison Board chairman. “He knows the challenges. He can step in on day one and do a good job. He has a strong vote of confidence from the prison board.”