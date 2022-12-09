Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl

Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is charged with assault, strangulation and other offenses relating to the alleged Aug. 25 incident in Jackson Township, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township.

Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The victim did not seek medical treatment, police say.

Harvey is charged with strangulation, harassment, purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt brewed beverages, and public drunkenness in connection to the alleged incident. There is an active warrant for his arrest, and police are trying to determine his whereabouts.