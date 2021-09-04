Repairs on portion of Accomac Road washed out in 2018 flash flood will begin next week, PennDOT says

The affected roadway, located between Dark Hollow Road and River Drive, will be closed starting Wednesday while repairs are done, PennDOT said.

Work to repair a portion of Accomac Road in Hellam Township, York County that was washed out by flash flooding in 2018 will begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The affected area is between Dark Hollow Road and River Drive, PennDOT said. The road has been reduced to a single lane, with traffic controlled by a temporary signal, since the flooding in 2018, according to PennDOT.

Repair work will begin Monday, and a long-term closure will be in effect starting Wednesday, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place using River Drive and Furnace Road (Route 1008), according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be finished by August 30.