York County

Portion of Accomac Road in Hellam Township will be closed for a month for repairs, PennDOT says

Workers will be replacing a washed out embankment on Accomac Road near the intersection with River Drive, according to PennDOT.
ACCOMAC, Pa. — A portion of a York County roadway will be closed for about a month while workers repair a washed-out section of an embankment, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Work on Accomac Road in Hellam Township will begin on Thursday, PennDOT said.

Workers will begin repairs on a small, washed-out section of the roadway around 7  a.m., according to PennDOT.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured using River Drive and Furnace Road, PennDOT said.

The road will be closed for about four weeks.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg is the prime contractor on the project, PennDOT said.

