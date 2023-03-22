Portion of Accomac Road in Hellam Township will be closed for a month for repairs, PennDOT says

Workers will be replacing a washed out embankment on Accomac Road near the intersection with River Drive, according to PennDOT.

ACCOMAC, Pa. — A portion of a York County roadway will be closed for about a month while workers repair a washed-out section of an embankment, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Work on Accomac Road in Hellam Township will begin on Thursday, PennDOT said.

Workers will begin repairs on a small, washed-out section of the roadway around 7 a.m., according to PennDOT.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured using River Drive and Furnace Road, PennDOT said.

The road will be closed for about four weeks.