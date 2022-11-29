81-year-old woman dead after vehicle strikes tree

Officials with the York County Coroner's Office pronounced Isabell Sellers, 81, dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials with the York County Coroner's Office pronounced Isabell Sellers, 86, dead at the scene of the crash.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of North Walnut Street and Orchard Street in York Township around 9:48 a.m. on Nov. 28.

Authorities believe Sellers was driving on Oak Street and crossed over North Walnut Street, where she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons. She then traveled up an embankment and struck a tree.

Sellers' next of kin were notified.