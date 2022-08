Officials say the Red Cross is assisting four adults and two children who were displaced after the fire.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m.

Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire, four adults and two children were displaced, with the Red Cross assisting.