59-year-old woman pronounced dead following brief fire inside home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a brief house fire in Dover Township, York County on Wednesday evening.

According to York County Emergency Dispatch, the fire began around 2:24 p.m. on the 4000 block of Hikey Street.

According to the York County Corner's Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead inside her home, but there was no active fire at the scene when police arrived.

It is not known at this time if the fire contributed to the woman's death.