Four people charged during special operation targeting illegal firearms sales, possession in York

Operation Scarecrow is a joint initiative by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and York County law enforcement.

YORK, Pa. — Three people from York have been charged as part of a special law enforcement initiative targeting the illegal purchase and possession of firearms, according to an announcement Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jahzaire Jahzaire Gilliam, 19, Hannah Lapham, 22, and Nijee Baskins, 21, all of York, have been charged with various offenses as part of Operation Scarecrow, a joint venture by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the York County District Attorney's Office, and York City Police.

Operation Scarecrow, which was launched in late January, focuses on individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction and use third parties (“straw parties”) to purchase firearms on their behalf, authorities said.

Under federal and state law, such transactions are illegal and both the prohibited person and the straw party are subject to criminal prosecution for engaging in this type of behavior.

A total of 19 firearms have been recovered as so far as part of the operation, authorities say.

Gilliam is charged with:

conspiring to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm

two counts of receipt of firearm by person under indictment

possession of firearm by unlawful user of controlled substance

distribution of marijuana

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Lapham is charged with conspiring to make and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Baskins is charged with two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Donte Christian, 45, of Baltimore, is also charged with four counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, authorities said.

The investigations are continuing, and numerous other individuals are expected to be charged in both federal and state court in the near future, according to authorities.

“Taking illegal guns off the streets is a high priority of the Department of Justice,” said Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. “Illegal guns fuel the epidemic of violence we see too often in York, and around the nation. We will work with all our state and local partners to reduce gun violence and investigate any and all suspicious straw party transactions that result in felons or other prohibited persons illegally possessing firearms.”