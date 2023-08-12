York County fire sends 3 to the hospital

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time and fire officials continue investigating.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital following an early morning fire in Dover Township.

First responders were called to a fire at a house on the 2100 block of Conewago Road around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in an attached garage at the rear of the 2-story single-family home and it extended into the house's basement.

Deputy Chief with Dover Township Fire Department, Chris Hoagland said the fire was knocked down in 25 minutes and was fully under control within an hour.

Two people were taken to the hospital with first and second-degree burns, while a third was also taken as a precaution due to prior medical issues.