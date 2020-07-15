3 people injured in 2 shootings Tuesday night in York

York City Police believe the incidents, which occurred around the same time, are unrelated. Both are under investigation.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred around the same time Tuesday night.

Three people were injured in the incidents, which do not appear to be related, police say.

The first incident was reported at 9:21 p.m. in the area of South Hawthorne St. and School Place, police say. Officers responding to the report of a shooting discovered an 18-year-old York man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to York Hospital, where is is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim was target in this case, police say.

The second incident occurred around the same time, on the 500 block of McKenzie Street, police say. In the latter case, officers responding to the scene learned that two adult males, ages 20 and 26, had been shot in the area and transported to York Hospital in a private vehicle.

Both victims are in stable condition, police say. The men appeared to be targeted, according to police.