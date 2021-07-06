3-alarm fire burns through multiple apartments in York City

YORK, Pa. — A 3-alarm fire burned through multiple apartments and caused thousands of dollars in damage in York City on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to a semi-detached duplex on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street on Saturday around 4:13 p.m.
Three firefighters suffered minor injures, according to officials.
The fire left five to seven apartments in the building uninhabitable and caused $300,000 in damages.
High temperatures on Saturday forced fire crews to rotate to avoid heat-related complications.
Officials said the building did have working smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.