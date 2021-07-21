22-year-old York man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Oscar Cottman allegedly had a sexual relationship with the girl in May 2020 after they began communicating through Facebook Messenger, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 23-year-old York man sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in 2020, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The girl was 13 years old at the time of the alleged encounters, according to State Police.

Oscar Rolan Cottman, of the first block of East Jackson Street, is charged with statutory sexual assault, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim less than 16 years of age, a misdemeanor count of IDSI with a victim less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, and disseminating an image or video of explicit sexual materials with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is accused of having two sexual encounters with the victim in May 2020 after beginning to communicate with her through Facebook Messenger. Cottman allegedly filmed and took photos of the encounters and saved the images to his cell phone, police say.

He stopped communicating with the girl when he learned she was going to tell her parents about the alleged sexual acts, police say.

The victim contacted authorities in August 2020, prompting an investigation, according to police.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized Cottman's cell phone. A forensic examination of the device revealed multiple explicit photos and videos of Cottman and the victim engaging in sex acts. Police matched the photos and videos to those contained in the victim's cell phone, according to the complaint.

The victim was able to identify photos of a vehicle found on Cottman's cell phone as Cottman's, and confirmed that she and Cottman had sexual encounters in it, police say.

The victim also confirmed that explicit photos of female genitalia found on Cottman's phone were photos taken of her, according to the complaint.