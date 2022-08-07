x
York County

22-year-old man dies after crashing into tree in York County

The victim is believed to have been driving the vehicle when he lost control and left the road before crashing into a tree, officials said.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sharp shards of car glass on the asphalt

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — County officials say a 22-year-old man died early Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree in East Manchester Township.

The victim died from multiple blunt force trauma according to the county coroner's office.

On Sunday morning, just before 5 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment on Gut Road in an area between Second Street and Wago Road.

According to officials, the victim is believed to have been at that wheel when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital but the severity of their injuries or condition is unknown. 

No autopsy will be performed but there will be a routine toxicology test.

Police continue to investigate this crash. 

