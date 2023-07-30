Jump in attendance anticipated for 2023 York State Fair

Officials say they expect numbers to be up, despite a 34% decrease in attendance last year.

Tom’s Vegetable Company at the York state fair is hard to miss with your eyes, ears and nose. Owners Al and Phyllis Elliott have popped up at the fair for more than two decades, serving kettle corn, low-calorie lemonade, and deep-fried vegetables.

“We've been doing this, Oh my gosh, I bet you 25 years with the Tom’s," Al said.

The couple says the move from September to July, which took place for the 2021 running of the fair, has been good for them.

“We've done as well as if not better than we did when the fair was held in the fall," Phyllis said.

Not everyone has fared as well, including the owner of Savory’s Pumpkin Funnel Cakes Al Trimmer.

“The attendance has dropped off since they moved the fair to July. So our business has gone down," Trimmer said.

Trimmer used to have two stands at the fair but cut back to one for a variety of factors, including a higher cost to participate and shrinking revenues.

“We just decided that for what we were taking in with both of them we would just get down to one," Trimmer expressed. "I will definitely not go back to having two locations after experiencing only one this year."

One reason attendance dipped was due to excessive heat.

"I think our lowest business day this week was the day that was for seniors," Phyllis declared. "I think a lot of those people just decided they didn't want to venture out."

This was the second consecutive year a heat wave hit during the fair.

Fair officials said extremely hot weather and concert cancellations led to a 34% decrease in attendance last year, though they anticipate a rebound this year.

"Right now we're looking at better numbers than we did have last year," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said.

The Elliots say they plan to come back for 2024, even if the heat does too.

“Whatever [fair officials] want to do, that's fine with us,” Al stated.

Stambaugh confirmed to FOX43 that the annual event will remain in July for 2024 and 2025.