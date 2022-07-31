2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals

The annual event faced several hurdles including a first heatwave of the summer, concerns over safety, and concert cancellations.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals.

"Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."

Despite everything from record-breaking heat to safety concerns, the 2022 York State Fair brought people from all over the region to South Central Pennsylvania for food and fun.

“Even on the nights when there wasn’t a concert it has been so overwhelming. It never stops, it never dies," Santillo's Angie Aten said. "It’s been back-to-back nonstop until the gates close."

Fair officials say official attendance numbers won’t be released until next week, though they were pleased by the turnout.

“As it’s looking right now, we are around our targeted goal," Stambaugh said. "We’re hoping by the end we’ll have similar numbers to last year.”

The total attendance in 2021 tallied over 530,000 people.

It’s a long way from 2020 when the fair was canceled – and a small group of vendors came to the fairgrounds for a food festival in October.

“We had maybe 10 to 15 vendors here total," Adam Strausbaugh from Captain Crab Grill & Steamer said.

Strausbaugh said having the fair back to normal is almost as good as the crab cakes he makes.

“This year and two years ago are 100% better," Strausbaugh said. "COVID scared a lot of people including myself, but you got to get out, do your thing, have fun.”

“It’s nice to see everyone get back out, not being afraid to venture out, be a part of the public, and just putting their money into the community," Aten said.

The fun isn’t over just yet. As the fair ends, the cleanup begins.

“All of our midway rides will be torn down and gone by Tuesday. So that’s a fairly quick tear down. All of our vendors will be heading out in the morning and everything else.”