2 people rescued from fire in York City

Firefighters said the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit.

YORK, Pa. — Two people were rescued by firefighters on Monday morning after a fire broke out in their home in York City, fire officials say.

The fire was confined to two homes on the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Firefighters rescued two people from the second floor and they were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation according to York City Fire and Rescue.

The total damage to both homes is $185,000.