2 firefighters injured in York fire

YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night.

Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m.

According to York City Fire Chief William Sleeger, three buildings were involved in the fire, displacing three people and causing over $200,000 in damage.

While fighting the fire, Sleeger also says two firefighters received minor injuries.