150-pound black bear trapped, tranquilized in New Cumberland

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Fairview Township Police say game wardens trapped a black bear Thursday in the Fairview Park development in New Cumberland.

The male bear weighed approximately 150 pounds, police say.

Game Warden Scott Brookens trapped and tranquilized the bear after receiving reports of a bear in the area, police say.

The bear was transported to an undisclosed area and released to the wild, according to police.

The state Game Commission recommends residents take down bird feeders for about two weeks when bears are reported in the area.