Fire officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

YORK, Pa. — Fire officials say 12 people were displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a row home fire on the 600 block of West Princess Street around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

York City Department of Fire, Chief William Sleeger said one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated to be around $30,000.