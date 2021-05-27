1 person injured in crash involving car, South Eastern School District bus

None of the 15 students riding the bus were injured, nor was the driver, police say. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bus was trapped and needed extraction.

NEW PARK, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a South Eastern School District bus Thursday morning, authorities say.

The bus was rear-ended by the passenger vehicle at about 7:10 a.m. as both vehicles traveled on the 300 block of Marsteller Road.

None of the 15 students or the driver of the bus were injured, but the driver of the passenger vehicle needed to be extracted, according to emergency personnel on the scene. Crews removed the driver's side door and a portion of the vehicle's roof to help remove the victim.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment.