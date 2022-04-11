Police investigating crash that left cargo van driver dead in York County

Police say the victim crashed into a milk truck that was entering the road.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township.

On Saturday, just before 3 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash involving a cargo van and another vehicle.

The victim, who was the driver of the cargo van, was driving south on Delta Road when a milk truck started to enter the road from an adjacent driveway.

Police say the victim did not see the milk truck and crashed into it without slowing down or braking.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.