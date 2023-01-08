Woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light

Witnesses told police they saw the victim increase her speed just before she crashed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Police say the victim was driving eastbound on Route 30 when she struck the back of a tractor-trailer that had been stopped at a red light.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly saw the victim accelerate her vehicle just before she crashed.