York County woman homeless after Wednesday's storm

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Bonnie Bobbitt of York Haven is now homeless.

The remnants of hurricane Ida barreled through Central Pennsylvania this week.

One of the storm’s victims was the apartment building where Bobbitt lives.

“It was like total chaos. The whole ceiling was down on my tv and my couch, my end tables," said Bobbitt.

With the help of the American Red Cross, Bobbitt and her son have found temporary housing at a hotel.

But that assistance only lasts until Tuesday.

Bobbitt's plan after that....?

"Living in my car. Because I have nothing else. I don’t know what I’m going to do," said Bobbitt.

Bobbitt says the hardest part is what she’s leaving behind after almost a decade of living in that home.

“The memories I have here that’s the worst part," said Bobbitt.

Bobbitt's hoping to make new memories, either through renting or buying a home, but despite her efforts, she’s been turned away.

"I’ve looked into a lot of things and I’m just getting a dead end. As soon as they see my credit score is only such and such, they’re like, we can’t help you," said Bobbitt.

And now, she only has two days to find her next home.