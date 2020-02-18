Police: Woman crashes into Taco Bell with two kids inside, DUI charges

Woman runs a red light, crashes into a vehicle before running into a Taco Bell with two children inside, charges are involved.

YORK, Pa. — A York woman is facing charges after she crashed into a vehicle before crashing into a Taco Bell restaurant.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, Jessica Winand, 36, ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle before running into the Taco Bell on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township on February 15.

Police responded to the scene of a two vehicle accident at Taco Bell, where a vehicle had crashed into the structure.

Upon arriving on scene, police located Winand inside the lobby with one of her children. Her other child was in the parking lot with someone else at the time.

Bystanders alerted police that after the crash that Winand went inside to the bathroom.

Upon checking the bathroom, police found a 12 ounce can of Blow Off Duster underneath the trash bag. She admitted to it belonging to her, and police noted that drugs played a role in the crash.

Winand was taken into custody for DUI.