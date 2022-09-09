Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date on when that'll happen, the owners aren't quite sure.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community.

Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.

"We had a lot of fun, met some really great people and celebrated with our community," Jan Markel, a partner of the winery, said. "It was a wild ride, cheers!"

What began as a partnership between eighteen friends with a passion for winemaking turned into an award-winning business. After 14 years, the Winery has won 25 awards across Pennsylvania wine competitions.

However, with increasing family commitments, the partners announced that they could no longer give the winery the proper attention it deserved.