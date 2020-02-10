York County's Walk a Mile In Her Shoes going virtual in 2020

The YWCA of York will be holding a walk to benefit YWCA's victim services on October 8-10.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from October 2019.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in York County is going virtual in 2020.

The YWCA of York will be holding a walk to benefit YWCA's victim services, presented by WellSpan Health, on October 8-10.

The walk invites individuals and teams to walk a mile in high heels (or any shoes) to stand up against gender violence.

Women are invited to join the cause and raise funds as sister walkers.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #YorkWAM2020.

To register to walk virtually, download event posters or make a donation, you can visit the YWCA of York's website here.